Avondale PD, MCSO investigating shooting that left one man dead, another hurt

AVONDALE, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Avondale Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they were called to a home near El Mirage Road and Southern Avenue just after midnight for reports of a shooting victim.

A man had reportedly gone to a home in the area asking for help, saying he had been shot.

First responders rendered aid to the victim before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Avondale police say they were called to a nearby home, in the area of 129th Avenue and Illini Street, where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

According to Avondale police, it is believed that the two men were involved in a fight with one another before the shooting occurred.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately disclosed, but police say there is no known danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.