Motorcyclist crashes into semi-truck on I-10 while trying to flee from DPS

AVONDALE, AZ — A motorcyclist was involved in a crash while trying to flee from an Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 10.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-10 westbound near Avondale Boulevard.

According to DPS, a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled at a high speed. The motorcyclist eventually crashed into the back of a semi-truck near Avondale Boulevard. DPS says the trooper "did not pursue due to traffic conditions." It's unclear where DPS initially attempted to stop the rider.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

DPS says the trooper initially attempted to stop the motorcyclist for speeding. The rider's identity hasn't been released.

No further information on this incident was immediately available.