Child in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Avondale Saturday night

Emergency crews were called to a home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a child pulled from a swimming pool
AVONDALE, AZ — A child was hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool at an Avondale home Saturday night.

Avondale Police Department officials say the incident occurred at a home near Dysart and McDowell roads around 9:30 p.m.

A juvenile, whose exact age has not yet been released, was reportedly pulled from a swimming pool. Fire officials treated the child at the scene before taking him to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances around this incident have not yet been released.

