Avondale police arrest 18-year-old who vandalized cars with derogatory words, imagery

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested following the vandalism of several vehicles with derogatory words and images.

Benjamin Liang was arrested Wednesday, officials say.

Avondale police Benjamin Liang

Liang reportedly admitted to spray-painting derogatory words and imagery on several vehicles between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31, 2022.

He was booked into jail on criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and trespassing charges.

ABC15 spoke to an Avondale resident who said messages of hate showed up outside his home near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street late last month.

Ron Cross, a local pastor, says his jaw dropped when he walked out of his home and looked at his truck.

"And it had an n-word on it. I just was flabbergasted…and it had the German swastika," he added.

Cross told ABC15 he called the police right away and filed a report.

Police did not say whether Liang was involved in the specific incident involving Cross's vehicle or if another suspect was still being sought after that incident.