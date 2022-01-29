Racial slurs, swastika show up outside of West Valley home

AVONDALE, AZ — Messages of hate showed up Friday morning outside the home of a West Valley family, living near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street.

Now, other neighbors in the community, are rallying together as one to put a stop to the hatred.

"It feels like we have been violated," said Ron Cross.

Cross, a local pastor, says his jaw dropped when he walked out of his Avondale home and looked at his truck.

"And it had an n-word on it. I just was flabbergasted…and it had the German swastika," he added.

Certainly, hateful words and symbols that left him stunned and pretty confused.

"I was hurt. I was angry that something like that would happen here in our community," Cross told ABC15 in tears.

The tailgate of his truck and rims were also vandalized.

Cross wasn't the only one feeling disappointed when seeing these racial slurs.

"Immediately I was just triggered," said Devin Del Palacio.

His neighbor, Devin Del Palacio, who sits on the Tolleson School District governing board, says his kids shouldn't have to see that.

"I was hurt. Felt a very sharp dagger because something like that to happen this close to home is disheartening," he added.

Cross though, still trying to stay positive after an auto shop was able to take off the spray paint with a pressure wash.

"And I said, ‘how much do I owe you?’ And they said 'No. no cost. We don't accept this in our community.’ Estrella Body Shop was amazing," said Cross.

He also says the community has really shown their support.

Now they're just hoping someone speaks out if they saw something.

"We all know that we can't drive hate out with hate. I'm sending them healing, but also know this. That we will not be intimidated. We will not live in fear…and this type of behavior is not acceptable not now, not ever," said Del Palacio.

"Are you seeking justice at this point," our crew asked Cross.

"Yes, I am because this individual needs to learn that this is not acceptable in our society today," Cross answered.

Cross tells ABC15 he called police right away and filed a report.

Officers are now investigating, trying to find the person responsible.