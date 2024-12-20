VIDEO: Shots fired call at Tempe rental home leads to arrest

TEMPE — Early Wednesday morning, Tempe police responded to a short-term rental house near Scottsdale and Mckellips roads.

Neighbors captured video of police over a loudspeaker ordering people out of the home. ABC15 was there when people inside exited with their hands up.

Tempe PD officials say they detained and questioned everyone in the house, and arrested at least one person on an outstanding warrant. They say the investigation is still ongoing.

Neighbors told ABC15 the house is known as a party house, but said they had never expected gunshots in their neighborhood. Tempe police say no one was hurt in the incident.

Tempe residents can report short-term rental problems on the city's website.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tempe PD said residents should call 9-1-1 with any noise or criminal complaints, whether it is a short-term rental house or a regular home. Tempe PD is asking for anyone with any information or video about the incident to contact them.

In a statement, an Airbnb spokesperson stated to ABC15, “Airbnb bans disruptive parties [airbnb.com], and we have suspended the account of the guest who booked this reservation. We stand ready to assist the Tempe police department with their investigation.”

ABC15 has also learned the house listing on Airbnb has been temporarily suspended as the investigation unfolds. The company has a neighborhood support line, allowing neighbors to bring concerns directly to the company about a nearby property that they believe is listed on Airbnb.

Airbnb introduced a global party ban policy in 2020 and has seen a decrease in the rate of party reports since. ABC15 has learned around certain holidays the company amplifies its no-party measures. Last New Year’s Eve, around 1,000 people were deterred from booking an entire home Airbnb listing in Arizona because of those rules.