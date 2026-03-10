Tempe voters head to polls Tuesday to fill three city council seats

TEMPE, AZ — Seven candidates, including three incumbents, are competing for three Tempe City Council seats as the city grapples with budget concerns, discussions about affordability and the future of the city.

Tempe voters heading to the polls on Tuesday will decide who will fill three City Council seats, half of the available council seats.

This comes as the city is facing more than $20 million in revenue loss because of a law that went into effect banning local taxes for residential rentals.

The race is technically nonpartisan, but candidates are bringing a range of personal political views and backgrounds.

Tempe City Clerk Kara DeArrastia said the council's decisions touch nearly every aspect of daily life for residents.

"They also make decisions on proposed development projects and infrastructure to their water and sewer lines, just everything that impacts people directly," DeArrastia said.

DeArrastia also explained how voting works in this race.

"There's three seats on the Tempe city council, so people can vote up to the three seats, so they have three votes for that — and it's the city council, so a lot of the decisions, all the decisions they make directly affect them as residents of the city of Tempe," DeArrastia said.

If fewer than three candidates receive a majority, a runoff will happen on May 19.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to drop off their ballots at Tempe City Hall or the Tempe History Museum.

More information about all of the candidates can be found here.

Information about ballot drop boxes and the in-person ballot replacement site can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.