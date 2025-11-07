Tempe residents still struggling nearly a month after devastating microburst

TEMPE, AZ — Nearly a month after a devastating microburst tore through Tempe, residents are still grappling with displacement, financial strain, and ongoing repairs while waiting for potential federal assistance.

The severe weather uprooted trees and caused power and water outages that displaced dozens of people at a complex near Mill and Southern avenues. Photos shared by resident Ty Martinez show the extensive damage to an apartment complex in the area and what looked like hurricane-like conditions.

Larry and Roger, who declined to appear on camera, said their apartment complex forced them to move out due to structural concerns after a fallen tree landed near their unit. The residents said they're now struggling to afford moving expenses at a time when one of their food assistance benefits is set to expire.

"It's frustrating, you've got millionaires running the country. Get people making 50 thousand dollars a year running the country, they don't know what it's like to go in a grocery store," said one resident.

At a mobile home park near Kyrene and Southern avenues, some homes remain uninhabitable or without roofs. Resident Juan is living with a twisted driveway awning and a tarp covering a hole in his roof.

"Still waiting for the insurance, it's a lot of money, almost 15 thousand I believe," Juan said.

The microburst has compounded existing financial challenges for many Tempe families, with food insecurities becoming more pronounced amid the ongoing government shutdown.

In response, the City of Tempe launched a one-stop resource hub this week called "Tempe Needs You." The platform allows residents to donate food and hygiene items, make financial contributions to the community food bank, and connects those in need with available resources.

Tim Burch with the city of Tempe explained how the hub can assist residents with specialized needs.

"If we have people who have long-term assistance that insurance won't cover, maybe it was an ADA accessible wheelchair that wasn't part of the policy, we have some repair services at the city," Burch said.

FEMA conducted its damage assessment in Tempe earlier this week, but officials say it will be months before the city learns whether it'll receive federal assistance. The "Tempe Needs You" initiative represents the city's effort to facilitate neighbor-to-neighbor support during the extended recovery period.

