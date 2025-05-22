Tempe proposing heat safety ordinance to protect outdoor workers

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe is proposing a heat safety ordinance to protect city employees and contracted outdoor workers.

Similar ordinances have recently passed in the city of Phoenix, Tucson and Pima County.

If approved, the ordinance would require:



Contractors and subcontractors under City contracts to implement written heat safety plans for outdoor employees.

Access to water and shade within 0.25 miles of work areas.

Regular rest breaks during extreme heat—10 minutes every two hours when a heat advisory is in effect.

Annual training and emergency protocols for heat-related illness.

Acclimatization and close monitoring protocols for new employees working in the heat.

Signage—in both English and Spanish—outlining worker protections, first aid protocols and reporting mechanisms.

Whistleblower protections

The public can weigh in at Thursday's Tempe City Council meeting at 6 p.m. A vote will take place June 5.