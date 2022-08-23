Tempe Police add new equipment, training following town lake drowning

TEMPE, AZ — After backlash from a released body camera video from earlier this summer, Tempe police say they are creating a policy on water rescues, adding new equipment to prevent future drownings.

The final moments of Sean Bickings' life were caught on Tempe Police Body Camera.

Back in May, body camera video made national and international headlines of the 34-year-old jumping over the railing at Tempe Town Lake.

Police were first called to Tempe Town Lake for an alleged fight between Bickings and his companion.

On the video you can hear an officer say, “What are you doing?” Bickings responds “I'm gonna go for a swim.”

Officers watched as Bickings swam away, for about 30-40 yards before struggling, going under and not resurfacing.

The medical examiner confirmed Bickings had meth in his system, which was a contributing factor to his death.

“It's tough to watch,” said Chief Jeff Glover.

For the first time since this video made headlines, Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover detailed departmental changes to prevent something like this from happening again.

His officers are now equipped and trained with “throw bags” which are strong, tensile ropes used during Swiftwater emergency situations. By the end of this summer, the department hopes to have a new rescue policy in place, modeled after other cities with major bodies of water.

Chief Glover says water rescue training isn't required for most police departments in Arizona as many rely on other rescue efforts. Glover said officers jumping in, could lead to more problems.

"If you (take) off your equipment, now you have essentially a weapon or several weapons basically in arms reach of anybody who can walk up,” said Glover.

The city also plans to install rescue rings connected to 100-foot ropes around Tempe Town Lake and Kiwanis Lake.

Tempe's municipal court is also working on a program to help those who are experiencing homelessness maneuver outstanding court matters for things like misdemeanor arrest warrants or suspended driver's licenses.

“Just to build some trust between those individuals and the police department,” said Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching.

Scottsdale police have completed an administrative review into the drowning. They concluded, in part the Tempe officers should not have jumped in the water citing they weren’t trained or equipped.

Those officers are now back on duty after an administrative leave.

DPS is also conducting a death investigation.