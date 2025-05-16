Tempe 'Career Discovery Day' this Saturday looks to fill law enforcement vacancies

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe is holding a unique job event this weekend, as agencies across the Valley face staffing shortages.

Tempe Public Safety Career Discovery Day will take place at the Tempe Fire Training Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tempe Deputy Fire Chief Chris Snow says it's their first time ever holding the hands-on event, which will give you an up-close look at the different jobs police officers and firefighters are tasked with.

"The candidate pool has shrunk over recent years in part largely because people don’t understand what we do, and a lot of times people don’t understand this is a profession that they can get into," Snow said.

A city of Tempe spokesperson said they're anticipating a lot of retirements at Tempe Fire Medical Rescue within the next 12 months. They could have up to 30 openings, depending on how many people retire. Positions to fill will include firefighters, EMTs, medics, and fire mechanics.

