Take a haunted tour inside Tempe’s Four Peaks Brewery

TEMPE, AZ — There’s terror in Tempe!

Four Peaks Brewing Company, which was built in 1892 as a creamery and ice factory, is one of the most haunted buildings in all of the Valley.

And you can now take a tour of it for yourself.

"It is very haunted here at the brewery,” said Carter Nacke, assistant general manager of Four Peaks Brewing Company. “We believe we have at least seven spirits walking around. We have all the stereotypical stuff, the bumps in the night, the weird sounds, and things that don't really make sense. “

This brewery is the fourth oldest commercial building in Tempe. It remained as an ice factory and creamery until 1966 when it shut down. Decades went by and it wasn’t until 1995 when Four Peaks moved in.

This location was even featured on Discovery Channel’s Ghost Adventures show last month.

"It's fun during the daytime. But at night, things take a little bit of a twist here. Even the guides, we don't know what's going to happen when we come back here," said Nacke.

Make sure to reserve your tickets online in advance!



Dates: September 17- November 1

Cost: Tickets are $35

What to know: Guests attending the tours will receive a “limited edition 2023 Haunted Tour t-shirt” and 32oz pitcher of Four Peaks beer.

