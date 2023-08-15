'Ghost Adventures' show to feature Tempe’s Four Peaks Brewing; haunted tours coming soon

TEMPE, AZ — There are a lot of stories to be said about Tempe’s Creamery Building. Last year the Four Peaks Brewing location hit its 130th anniversary, the business hosts its Haunted Brewery Tours and now its spooky stories will be shared at a national level.

The local brewery will be featured on Discovery Channel’s Ghost Adventures show this Wednesday, August 16, at 7 p.m. PST.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the episode will be titled “Terror in Tempe” and it’ll feature the show’s team running into “paranormal residents” Victor Vogel and Anthony.

HAUNTED BREWERY TOURS

Don’t miss out on the spooky fun yourself- the location will kick off their Haunted Brewery Tours this September.



Dates: September 17- November 1

Cost: tickets are $35

What to know: Guest attending the tours will receive a “limited edition 2023 Haunted Tour t-shirt” and 32oz pitcher of Four Peaks beer.

