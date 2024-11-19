Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say a high school student was arrested after bringing a gun to Marcos de Niza High School Tuesday morning.

Officials say school administrators and a campus school resource officer learned of a "troubling social media video depicting a student with a gun in a Marcos de Niza bathroom," Monday afternoon.

School administrators contacted a specific student who did not have a weapon and denied having any information regarding the video.

On Tuesday, a campus SRO received information from a concerned adult regarding the video, school security then identified the student with the gun. The student was confronted by the SRO upon arriving at school, according to officials the student immediately

ran into a nearby neighborhood.

It is unknown if this morning's incident is related to the video.

Marcos de Niza High School was placed on lockdown from 8:15 a.m. until 9 a.m., due to the proximity. Also nearby, Fees Middle School and Rover Elementary were placed on a brief lockdown as well.

The student was arrested by Tempe police after jumping several fences and hiding in the backyard of a home. Police say a black handgun, similar to the one shown in the social media video, was located in the backyard.

“I thank the students who stepped up to report this disturbing video rather than reposting it on social media,” said Tempe Police Chief, Ken McCoy. “I also thank our school resource officers and our ACTION team who worked with school administrators to quickly make an arrest in this case.”