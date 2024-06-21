Second body pulled from Tempe Town Lake in less than a week

TEMPE, AZ — Emergency crews in Tempe have removed a body from Tempe Town Lake.
Police and fire officials were called to the south side of the lake, near Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway, around 5 a.m. Friday where they located someone who was dead in the water.
ABC15 crews at the scene were told the body was that of a man, but further identification was not immediately available.
The circumstances around the person's death are not yet known. An investigation is now underway.
It's the second time in less than a week that a body has been pulled from the lake.
On Tuesday morning, crews pulled a body from Tempe Town Lake after a person went missing after going in the water Monday evening.
The City of Tempe's official website says: "Swimming or voluntarily entering water at Town Lake is prohibited except during special sporting events that are organized through the Parks and Recreation Department."