Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Second body pulled from Tempe Town Lake in less than a week

The death is under investigation
Emergency crews in Tempe have removed a body from Tempe Town Lake, marking the second such incident in less than a week.
Tempe Town Lake body
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jun 21, 2024

TEMPE, AZ — Emergency crews in Tempe have removed a body from Tempe Town Lake.

Police and fire officials were called to the south side of the lake, near Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway, around 5 a.m. Friday where they located someone who was dead in the water.

ABC15 crews at the scene were told the body was that of a man, but further identification was not immediately available.

The circumstances around the person's death are not yet known. An investigation is now underway.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

It's the second time in less than a week that a body has been pulled from the lake.

On Tuesday morning, crews pulled a body from Tempe Town Lake after a person went missing after going in the water Monday evening.

The City of Tempe's official website says: "Swimming or voluntarily entering water at Town Lake is prohibited except during special sporting events that are organized through the Parks and Recreation Department."

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen