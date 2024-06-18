Dive teams continue to search for person who didn't resurface at Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe fire and rescue crews continued their searches until late Monday night after a person did not resurface at Tempe Town Lake.

Officials say a search has moved from rescue to recovery.

A Tempe assistant chief told ABC15 crews that someone at a nearby apartment allegedly took a video of what they believed was a man getting in the water just after 4:40 p.m.

Officials say the witness posted the video and 45 minutes later, "realized that person never saw the man get out."

Crews conducted three different dive operations.

Officials tell ABC15 that there is a possibility the person got out, but there has been no sign of them.

Fire and rescue crews will return to Tempe Town Lake on Tuesday morning around 6 a.m.