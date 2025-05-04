Watch Now
Man in critical condition after shooting outside of Casey Moore’s Oyster House in Tempe

The suspect is still on the loose
TEMPE, AZ — One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside of Casey Moore’s Oyster House in Tempe Saturday.

Tempe police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the restaurant's parking lot near Ash Avenue and 9th Street.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived, but there is no immediate threat to the public. Police are still searching for the suspect involved. No description or additional details have been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

