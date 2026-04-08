In exclusive sit‑down, Tempe Tavern lawyer says bar is being ‘targeted’  

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Tavern is pushing back against an effort by Arizona liquor regulators to permanently revoke the bar’s liquor license, with its attorney calling the state’s allegations fabricated and retaliatory.

The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) has accused the bar of more than 11 categories of violations, including endangerment and failing to protect patrons. A report obtained by ABC15 last month also alleges the bar allowed a “pay‑to‑enter” scheme and did not verify that IDs matched the people presenting them.

DLLC investigators recommended permanent revocation after two enforcement operations at the bar last year, in April and November, during which hundreds of underage individuals were cited.

Tempe Tavern’s attorney, Timothy La Sota, said the bar is being unfairly targeted. “I think it’s obvious we’re being targeted and retaliated against,” he said.

La Sota disputes the state’s claims that the bar failed to properly check IDs. “I think the notion that we’re the only place that someone underage would attempt to get in is just not accurate,” he said.

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He also argues that underage patrons have an incentive to mislead investigators, telling ABC15 getting caught with a fake ID can bring stiff penalties. “A lot of these people think their best bet is to just say, ‘I don’t have a fake ID, I just paid to enter,’” La Sota said. “But we will be able to show that every single person was accounted for and carded.”

The bar has also drawn scrutiny following a fatal hit‑and‑run last September. Tempe police say the 19‑year‑old suspect was at the bar before the crash. The victim’s family declined to comment Tuesday per their attorneys, but the victim’s father previously told ABC15, “The state liquor license board should yank their license immediately. It makes me wonder who they have pull with that they’re not shutdown yet.”

La Sota said the bar is being wrongly linked to the tragedy. “Tempe police say it right in their report alcohol is not a factor in this collision, so how are we conceivably to blame for this young man’s tragic death. We’re not,” he said.

As of last month, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office had not submitted charges against the suspect. Tempe police told ABC15 on Tuesday they are reviewing the station’s follow‑up questions.

Tempe Tavern has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the DLLC. DLLC officials say they have submitted their findings to courts and compliance, and adjudication dates are expected to be set.

The case now moves toward a formal resolution as both sides prepare for what could become a lengthy legal battle.

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