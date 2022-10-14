Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world

TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies.

The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the second floor of the Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 4.

"We definitely have meteorites that you can touch that are 4.5 billion years old," said Rhonda Stroud, Director of the Buseck Center for Meteorite Studies.

She also tells ABC15 that meteorites are full of ancient clues about our solar system.

"By studying under the microscope, we can understand why Earth became a whole planet, how we got carbon, how life evolved on Earth, and why it didn't evolve on other planets."

You'll also learn how to spot a meteorite if you're lucky enough to find one.

"You could come here before you went on a hike so that you knew what you were looking for."

Thanks to Arizona's investment in space exploration, the Meteorite Gallery at ASU was founded in 1961.

Stroud says this impressive collection is something we can all claim as our own.

"The whole collection is owned by the state of Arizona. This belongs to all of us."

Admission is free and the gallery is open to the public for self-guided tours on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

Meteorite Gallery - ASU

Center for Meteorite Studies

ASU Tempe

781 E. Terrace Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85282