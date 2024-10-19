Food City Plaza housing and community development in Tempe moves forward

PHOENIX — The City of Tempe is moving forward with plans to turn a former Food City grocery store building into housing and a community hub.

The city purchased the building located at Scottsdale and McKellips roads with plans to transform it into a "dynamic housing and shopping hub that brings together mixed-income housing, a grocery store and a police station to meet wide-ranging community needs."

The building was purchased as part of the city's Affordable Housing Strategy and Hometown for All Initiative. The Food City Plaza is one of six projects officials hope will expand housing options, including affordable housing options.

“Our investment in the Food City Plaza represents the ongoing commitment to north Tempe and to creating more housing opportunities for anyone who wants to call our city home,” said Mayor Corey Woods. “We believe this new hub will be transformative and spur even more development in the area.”

City officials say this project represents a $20 million investment through city, county and federal funds.

The 7-acre Food City Plaza project is expected to include:



Mixed-income housing, including affordable housing. The city plans a minimum of 50% of the total number of units constructed available to those who have an income at or below 80% of AMI (Area Median Income). The total number of units will be determined once the entire mixed-use site is designed.

A grocery store to meet community needs

A police station and training facility, pending the outcome of the Nov. 5 bond election

Construction on the project is not expected to begin for more than two years when the leases for the existing businesses end.