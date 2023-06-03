Cyclists head out for Pedal Haus' Devil Ride, bringing awareness to road and heat safety

TEMPE — It’s the first triple-digit day in June and local Valley cyclists are taking precautions before hitting the road.

On Saturday morning, dozens of cyclists gathered at the Pedal Haus Brewery in downtown Tempe for the third annual bike ride that benefits a local cycling foundation.

"It's called the Devil Ride because it’s supposed to be hot,” said John Dollar.

John’s son, Rob Dollar, passed away in 2017 after being hit by a drunk driver while cycling down South Mountain. That driver was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022.

Since that crash, John and other Valley cyclists came together to create the Rob Dollar Foundation with a goal to raise awareness to cycling safety.

“When you lose somebody, all you have is memories. These rides right here, in his name, it really, it helps me right here,” John said with his hand on his heart.

Pedal Haus Brewery, whose Chief Operating Officer also sits on the board of the organization, donated all ticket purchases for the ride to the Rob Dollar Foundation.

“Besides it being fun… it’s awareness. The more people we can get involved, aware of cyclists on the road and as drivers, we all drive cars. Makes us more aware of when we see a cyclist on the road,” said Goody, a participating cyclist.

“Our main goal is to save one life,” John said, urging that drivers give cyclists a three-foot distance, which is the law.

As the weather warms up again, all the cyclists are taking precautions. They made sure they had plenty of water handy, thanks to the foundation’s pop-up hydration station, wearing sunscreen, and helmets.

John reminded riders to not push themselves too hard on hot days.

“Today is not the day to try to set a personal record. When it’s hot, that’s not the time you want to push it all the way, so have fun, but not overexert yourself and keep yourself safe,” John urged.