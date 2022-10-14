Driver sentenced to three years in prison in DUI crash that killed bicyclist Robert Dollar

PHOENIX — Twenty-four-year-old Annaleah Dominguez has been sentenced to three years in prison in the 2017 death of a cyclist at South Mountain.

Dominguez admitted to drinking and smoking throughout the night before the deadly crash that killed 36-year-old Robert Dollar.

Dollar was on a bicycle ride the Sunday morning he was struck and killed.

She admitted to being under the influence that day. Since Rob’s death, the family started a foundation in his name. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/Hwnmdt7vmQ — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) October 14, 2022

Since Dollar's death, family and friends started the Rob Dollar Foundation, which promotes education for drivers and bicyclist safety. The foundation also holds a yearly memorial bike ride in Rob's honor.

"To bring awareness to the motorist, to give these people [bicyclists] three feet," said John Dollar, Rob's father. "Three feet is not something we're asking for. It's the actual law."