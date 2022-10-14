Watch Now
Driver sentenced to three years in prison in DUI crash that killed bicyclist Robert Dollar

Annaleah Dominguez admitted to drinking, smoking pot before crash on South Mountain
Rob Dollar race
Posted at 10:27 AM, Oct 14, 2022
PHOENIX — Twenty-four-year-old Annaleah Dominguez has been sentenced to three years in prison in the 2017 death of a cyclist at South Mountain.

Dominguez admitted to drinking and smoking throughout the night before the deadly crash that killed 36-year-old Robert Dollar.

Dollar was on a bicycle ride the Sunday morning he was struck and killed.

Since Dollar's death, family and friends started the Rob Dollar Foundation, which promotes education for drivers and bicyclist safety. The foundation also holds a yearly memorial bike ride in Rob's honor.

"To bring awareness to the motorist, to give these people [bicyclists] three feet," said John Dollar, Rob's father. "Three feet is not something we're asking for. It's the actual law."

