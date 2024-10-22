ABC15 looks into return of smelly situation along Baseline Road

TEMPE, AZ — What’s that smell?

More than a year ago, ABC15 looked into the cause of a strong smell near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. We learned it was due to a sewer repair project in the area.

Residents in Tempe have reached out to ABC15 again with the same complaints, so we asked city officials what was to blame.

We learned there’s a new sewer project that’s making needed improvements in the city of Mesa and along the Tempe line.

The joint Tempe-Mesa Rehabilitation Improvement Project is ongoing and expected to finish in January 2025.

Officials tell ABC15 they’ve received reports of the stinky situation and are putting in multiple new air filters to mitigate the smells.

