Getting to the bottom of a smelly situation in Tempe

TEMPE — A viewer reached out to ABC15 saying something didn't smell right in their Tempe neighborhood near Mille Avenue and Baseline Road.

ABC15 went to the area and can tell you, it doesn't take long to smell what everyone is talking about.

Turns out, it's because of a sewer repair project near that intersection.

People in the area say the smell is so strong, it’s flushing out nearly a mile down the road to a nearby Tempe canal.

"How come it always smells like this in this neighborhood," Glen asked.

Glen lives in a mobile home park near the canal that sits on Baseline Road in Tempe.

He says the smell is too much sometimes.

"Straight up...swampy. It could be the canal,” he added.

It’s a thought many people in this area had.

Despite people telling ABC15 about the smelly issue, SRP said they have not received any complaints about an odor coming from the canal.

"It stinks around here. The people next to you are like, is that you? And I'm like…[no]. It's irritating because it gets everywhere," said Glen.

The city of Mesa started working on a 54-inch sewer structure at the intersection of College Avenue and Baseline Road about two weeks ago after a routine inspection showed it needed to be repaired.

"It stinks around here. It smells definitely like sewer," said Glen.

The city of Mesa tells ABC15 people may notice stronger odors in the morning and at night when sewer flows are at their heaviest.

In other words, it’s going to smell more when people are flushing the most.

The city of Mesa says increased odor mitigation efforts are underway and should remedy the issue.

The repairs should be completed by mid-late September.