3 arrested for Arizona Mills Mall shooting in September

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police have announced the arrest of three people connected to a shooting at the Arizona Mills Mall last month.

Around 7:30 p.m. on September 13, police say an argument broke out between two groups of people in the food court. The argument led to a shooting in the mall, though nobody was injured.

On Tuesday evening, officials announced the following arrests of three people:

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested for:

  • Four counts Aggravated Assault, a class 3 felony
  • Two counts Endangerment, a class 6 felony
  • One count Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, a class 6 felony
  • One count Disorderly Conduct, a class 6 felony
  • One count Minor in Possession of a Firearm, a class 6 felony

19-year-old Gabriel Victor Garcia was arrested for:

  • Four counts Aggravated Assault, a class 3 felony
  • One count Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, a class 6 felony
  • Two counts Endangerment, a class 6 felony
  • One count Disorderly Conduct, a class 6 felony

22-year-old Marvin Hooks was arrested for:

  • 1 count Conspiracy, a class 3 felony

Police say 12 bullet casings were found in the food court. The incident prompted multiple sweeps of the mall by law enforcement.
No other details have been provided.

