3 arrested for Arizona Mills Mall shooting in September

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police have announced the arrest of three people connected to a shooting at the Arizona Mills Mall last month.
Around 7:30 p.m. on September 13, police say an argument broke out between two groups of people in the food court. The argument led to a shooting in the mall, though nobody was injured.
On Tuesday evening, officials announced the following arrests of three people:
A 16-year-old suspect was arrested for:
- Four counts Aggravated Assault, a class 3 felony
- Two counts Endangerment, a class 6 felony
- One count Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, a class 6 felony
- One count Disorderly Conduct, a class 6 felony
- One count Minor in Possession of a Firearm, a class 6 felony
19-year-old Gabriel Victor Garcia was arrested for:
- Four counts Aggravated Assault, a class 3 felony
- One count Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, a class 6 felony
- Two counts Endangerment, a class 6 felony
- One count Disorderly Conduct, a class 6 felony
22-year-old Marvin Hooks was arrested for:
- 1 count Conspiracy, a class 3 felony
Police say 12 bullet casings were found in the food court. The incident prompted multiple sweeps of the mall by law enforcement.
No other details have been provided.