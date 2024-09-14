LIVE VIDEO: Tempe police responding to shooting at Arizona Mills

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say officers are responding to a shooting at Arizona Mills Friday night.
In a post on social media, police say there is not an active shooter.
Watch live video of the scene in the player below:
ABC15 Arizona Live Video
Police ask that people stay out of the area.
It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.
Tempe PD is responding to a shooting incident (NOT ACTIVE SHOOTER) at AZ Mills. This is an active investigation. Please stay out of the area. PIO is enroute and media staging will be provided shortly. pic.twitter.com/L3qRbbfVPG— Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) September 14, 2024
This incident is under investigation.
This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.