LIVE VIDEO: Tempe police responding to shooting at Arizona Mills

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say officers are responding to a shooting at Arizona Mills Friday night.

In a post on social media, police say there is not an active shooter.

Watch live video of the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Police ask that people stay out of the area.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Tempe PD is responding to a shooting incident (NOT ACTIVE SHOOTER) at AZ Mills. This is an active investigation. Please stay out of the area. PIO is enroute and media staging will be provided shortly. pic.twitter.com/L3qRbbfVPG — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) September 14, 2024

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.