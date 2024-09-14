Watch Now
LIVE VIDEO: Tempe police responding to shooting at Arizona Mills

Police say there is not an active shooter
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say officers are responding to a shooting at Arizona Mills Friday night.

In a post on social media, police say there is not an active shooter.

Police ask that people stay out of the area.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

