WATCH: Community shows support for Southeast Valley business amid growing pains

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A business in the Southeast Valley is feeling the growing pains of an expanding community, but coping through the support of that same group.

The Pork Shop in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area sits at the end of Combs Road, which is under construction.

Business owner Jason Corman says it takes a half hour to go a mile down the road most afternoons and evenings, leading to fewer people taking the time to visit his business.

He posted online about how traffic was slumping business — and it turned into a spike in customers. Corman says people who haven’t been to the business in years started showing up to support him.

The second-generation owner says he knows this is part of a growing community, but the support is greater than any traffic disruption.

