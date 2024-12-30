Watch Now
Three-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from a Queen Creek pool

The incident happened Monday around 12 p.m.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool on Monday. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home near Sossaman and Riggs roads just after noon.

MCSO says the boy was pulled from the pool by a family member. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details on how long the child was underwater, if the pool has a fence and how the child got into the pool are unknown at this time.

MCSO will continue to investigate this incident.

