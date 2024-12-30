Three-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from a Queen Creek pool

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool on Monday. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home near Sossaman and Riggs roads just after noon.

MCSO says the boy was pulled from the pool by a family member. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details on how long the child was underwater, if the pool has a fence and how the child got into the pool are unknown at this time.

MCSO will continue to investigate this incident.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest on this developing situation.