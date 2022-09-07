Charges being submitted related to gun incident at Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK — Charges are being submitted to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for consideration after a 4th grader brought a gun on campus at Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek.

On Wednesday, the Queen Creek Police Department said it was submitting charges regarding the August 25 incident.

The student who brought the gun could face two charges: minor prohibited from carrying or possessing a firearm and misconduct involving weapons, related to possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds. One of the charges is a class six felony.

The student's parents face one count of contributing to delinquency and dependency each.

Queen Creek Police Department's chief included a statement with the list of charges:

The safety of our community, schools, and children are top priority for the Queen Creek Police Department. As we investigate these incidents, we base all charging decisions on facts and evidence. Bringing a firearm onto a school campus, loaded or unloaded, is against the law. The law also prohibits minors from possessing firearms, unless specific exceptions (as outlined in ARS 13-3111) are indicated.



QCPD commends the student who saw something suspicious at school the day before the incident and informed an adult. We encourage all caregivers to teach their children to say something if they see something. QCPD also urges all caregivers with firearms in their homes to secure them in a way that no child in the house will be able to obtain access to the firearm.



QCPD would also like to stress that detectives found no evidence of the student having any plans, collaboration with others, or specific motives or intent to harm anyone with the firearm. During an interview with a detective, the child stated he carried the firearm for self-protection “from a potential abduction” as he traveled to and from school by himself. QCPD Chief Randy Brice

The principal of the school, Megan Alvarado, was temporarily placed on administrative leave but returned on Tuesday.