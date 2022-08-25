4th grader stopped with gun at Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a 4th grade student was found with a gun at Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus.

Just before 8:30 a.m., staff at the school notified Queen Creek Police Department about a student who brought a firearm to the campus.

When officers arrived, school staff had already removed the child from other students, to secure the area.

Officers located the weapon and confiscated it, according to Queen Creek PD.

Additional officers were called to the school as an investigation took place.

No further details about the student have been released.

The case will be submitted to the County Attorney for charging considerations.

School officials released the following statement regarding the incident:

This morning, at Legacy Traditional School - Queen Creek, school officials responded to a 4th-grade student who was believed to possibly be in possession of a firearm on campus. The weapon, which was never brandished, was located and police were dispatched. School officials are fully cooperating with police, who continue their investigation. In the meantime, the student is prohibited from entering campus.

This is a deeply concerning situation to all of us. We will provide additional information as soon as possible.