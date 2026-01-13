Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Death investigation underway near busy Queen Creek intersection

The public is asked to avoid the area of Ellsworth and Walnut roads Tuesday morning
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek police are investigating a death near a major intersection on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the investigation is underway near Ellsworth and Walnut roads, near Rittenhouse Road.

The area is near a residential neighborhood, multiple schools, and retail centers. 

The public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation, and Ellsworth Road is reportedly closed north of Barnes Parkway.

Police say there is no known threat or danger to the public.

More information has yet to be released.

