WATCH: Red Mountain HS students see their project launched to ISS

A school project out of this world! Red Mountain High School students in Mesa traveled to Florida to watch the latest rocket launch to the International Space Station. And on the rocket? The student's own science experiment.
Posted

MESA, AZ — A school project out of this world!

Red Mountain High School students in Mesa traveled to Florida to watch the latest rocket launch to the International Space Station.

And on the rocket? The student's own science experiment.

Sophomore Jack Anderson and other students created an experiment examining how bacteria mutate and grow with little to no gravity, versus on Earth.

Watch the story in the video player above to hear how the school was chosen and how the students felt about seeing their work launched out of this world.

