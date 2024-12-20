WATCH: Mesa neighborhood helps catch alleged package thieves

MESA, AZ — A Mesa neighborhood came together to gather surveillance video and pictures after several people noticed their packages were missing.

According to court documents, police contacted eight people in the Mountain Ranch neighborhood who were missing packages. In all, neighbors were missing over $300 worth of items.

A few days after the thefts were reported to Mesa police, a search warrant was served on a home nearby. ABC15 is told it is normal for SWAT to assist before turning the scene over to detectives.

Ultimately police arrested 35-year-old Malcolm Johnson and 28-year-old Mackenzie O'Donnell. As of this week, the pair is facing theft and burglary charges.

