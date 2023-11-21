SRP crews cleaning and repairing East Valley canals

MESA, AZ — SRP crews are cleaning some of the East Valley canals, ensuring a smooth flow of water deliveries to homes.

Until December 20, SRP will be cleaning, maintaining, and repairing portions of the Consolidated and Eastern canals as part of their annual clean-up.

"We can get in, do the repairs, and remove a lot of the mud and other miscellaneous items at the bottom of the canal," said Kyle Quiroz with SRP.

The water is diverted to other canals in the SRP system along with thousands of white amur fish, which play an important role in maintaining the canal system.

"The fish are SRP employees," Quiroz stated. "They handle tasks beyond our capability. They remove the algae and the moss. That way, there's not too much buildup, and the water can get delivered to other houses."

Crews will also remove invasive mussels that impact infrastructure and water deliveries to customers.

"[Mussels] are an invasive species, so that is why we have to have them removed because they will take over," said Quiroz.

After the current clean-up, SRP will move operations to the Grand Canal in the West Valley, which will begin on January 8.