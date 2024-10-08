Woman shot and killed at bus stop near Center Street and McKellips Road Tuesday

MESA, AZ — A woman was shot and killed at a bus stop near Center Street and McKellips Road Tuesday morning.

Mesa police say they were called to the area because of a man shooting a rifle from a nearby gas station toward the bus stop just after 7:30 a.m.

When police arrived, the suspect had just taken off in a vehicle toward nearby Loop 202. Officers quickly stopped the vehicle as it was getting onto the freeway, and both men inside the vehicle surrendered. Police believe one of those two men is the shooter.

The woman died at the scene, according to police.

It's unclear if or how the second man in the vehicle was involved in the shooting, but that person was also detained.

Police believe there are no outstanding threats to the community.

It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect.

The intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road is closed as police investigate.