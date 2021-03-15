Mesa police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at apartment

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a homicide suspect is behind bars after being released from the hospital Monday.

Officials say 40-year-old Aaron Wright was taken into custody in connection with a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man earlier this month.

Police say 27-year-old Deandre Brewer, was found dead inside an apartment near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway March 5.

Two other people, 43-year-old Brandi Black and Wright, were also found in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told officers Wright showed a handgun to his 8-year-old daughter and was asked to leave the apartment.

Witnesses say a fight broke out and Wright shot Brewer and Black. Police say Brewer returned fire and they both collapsed inside the apartment.

Wright and Black were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brewer died from his injuries.

Police say a total of 26 shell casings were found inside the apartment, along with two handguns.

Wright is facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and misconduct involving weapons.