Mesa police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, two hospitalized

MESA, AZ — One man is dead and two others were hospitalized after a shooting that happened near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway Friday night.

Mesa police said they responded to a shots fired call and shortly after called for a SWAT team.

After the SWAT team entered the apartment, officials said a man was found dead inside.

Officers also found another man and woman who were taken to a hospital for treatment. The status of their injuries was not revealed.

Authorities say it is unknown exactly what happened or the relationship of the people involved in the shooting.

Police are investigating and have not yet identified a suspect.