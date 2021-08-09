FD: Child in critical condition after pulled from pool near Ellsworth and Ray roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Officials say a child is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool at a home in Mesa Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say when crews arrived at the home near Ellsworth and Ray roads, they immediately initiated life-saving measures before rushing the child to the hospital to be treated.

It's unclear at this time how long the child was in the pool before being pulled from the water.

This is the second drowning call involving a child on Sunday.

Fire officials say a boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from the bottom of a pool in north Phoenix just before noon.