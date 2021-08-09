FD: Baby in critical condition after pulled from water near Meridian and Elliot roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Firefighters say a 10-month-old boy is in critical condition after a near-drowning incident in Mesa Sunday night.

The incident happened at a home near Meridian and Elliot roads just before 7 p.m.

Police described the scene as "extremely hectic" and say officers are still working to determine exactly what happened.

This is the third drowning call Sunday involving a child.

Earlier in the day, two other kids were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from pools at homes in Phoenix and Mesa.