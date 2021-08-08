Boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled from pool in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Fire officials say a boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from the bottom of a pool in north Phoenix Sunday.

Just before noon, emergency crews were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road for reports of a drowning incident.

Officials say the boy was found in the water by his family and he was "pulseless and not breathing."

The boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other details were provided.

Stay with ABC15 for more details.