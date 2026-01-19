One person hurt after a fire breaks out at Mesa senior living community

MESA, AZ — One person is hurt after a fire broke out at a retirement community in Mesa.

Mesa fire officials say they were called to the Citadel Retirement Community near Higley and Broadway roads Sunday evening for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a second-floor apartment.

Fire crews were able to control the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading to other apartments.

One person was taken to the hospital after the fire. It's not clear how serious their injuries are.

What caused the fire is not yet known.