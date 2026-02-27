Mesa teen arrested for alleged threats to mosque and students at Dobson High School

MESA, AZ — A teen is facing charges after police say he made online threats that were racially motivated.

Mesa police arrested the 15-year-old boy, a student at Dobson High School, on February 19 following an investigation into his online activity.

On February 18, the FBI notified the Mesa Police Department about a teen who was reported to have been making racially motivated online threats about carrying out a mass casualty incident.

Officials say the FBI was actively investigating the suspect since late January for online statements indicating he was in the Phoenix area.

The FBI was able to determine the suspect's identity and location as a 15-year-old male who attended Dobson High School in Mesa.

Investigators learned the teen allegedly made statements in online chat groups talking about intentions to carry out a shooting at a mosque and his school, specifically targeting Hispanic students.

Police say the teen posted photographs online of tactical gear and firearms.

The Mesa Police Department obtained a search warrant for two residences in Mesa connected to the teen.

School resource officers coordinated with school administration to ensure the teen was on campus and taken into custody. He was arrested while at Dobson High School.

Once the teen was in custody, Mesa detectives searched both residences. Officials say they found items consistent with those depicted in the online posts, including tactical gear, a tomahawk, and extremist-related materials.

Electronic devices were also seized as part of the ongoing investigation. Additional items recovered included airsoft-style rifles and a realistic handgun replica, police say.

The teen was booked into the Maricopa County Durango Juvenile Detention Center on charges of making a terroristic threat and terrorism.

Officials say there are no current threats to Dobson High School or the surrounding community.

Following the arrest, Dobson High School released the following statement:

Dear Dobson High School Families,

We want to inform you that a Dobson High School student was recently arrested by the Mesa Police Department for allegedly making online threats towards Dobson High School.

The student was taken into custody at school without incident. We are grateful to the Mesa Police Department and the FBI for their swift and thorough investigation and response.

At this time, law enforcement has indicated there is no active threat to Dobson High School. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority, and we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure our campus remains safe. The student will be disciplined in accordance with the Mesa Public Schools Student Code of Conduct/Discipline Matrix.

We appreciate your trust and partnership with Dobson High School.

Gabbi Buckley

Principal