Mesa police officers involved in shooting near Dobson and Baseline roads

MESA — Mesa officials have confirmed an officer involved shooting near Dobson and Baseline roads Sunday evening.

The person who was shot by police has been taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown.

Police say there are no outstanding subjects and there is no danger to the public.

No officers were injured.

Mesa Police are working an Officer involved shooting at Dobson and Baseline. To avoid traffic delays use Southern for east/west traffic and Alma School for north/south. pic.twitter.com/YSuolP7C5B — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 22, 2022

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

