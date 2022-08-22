Watch Now
Mesa police officers involved in shooting near Dobson and Baseline roads

ABC15
Posted at 5:57 PM, Aug 21, 2022
MESA — Mesa officials have confirmed an officer involved shooting near Dobson and Baseline roads Sunday evening.

The person who was shot by police has been taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown.

Police say there are no outstanding subjects and there is no danger to the public.

No officers were injured.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

