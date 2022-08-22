Mesa officers involved in shooting near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was hospitalized after a barricade situation turned into a shooting involving officers late Sunday night.

The incident occurred near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. It started when officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress, which escalated into a barricade situation. At some point, shots were fired.

Police say the person who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment. The person’s condition is not currently known.

No other injuries were reported.

This is the second shooting involving officers in the city of Mesa within a few hours. Police were also involved in a shooting near Dobson and Baseline roads Sunday evening. In that case, police say the man who was shot was a fugitive wanted out of Colorado that officials had been tracking.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.