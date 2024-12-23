Watch Now
Mesa police investigating shooting near Greenfield Road and Main Street

MESA, AZ — Officers are looking for the person or people involved in a shooting in a Mesa neighborhood early Monday morning. 

The incident started around 6 a.m. near Greenfield Road and Main Street when someone called to report yelling, a physical fight, and gunfire. 

Another 911 call came in and alerted to police of a gunshot victim at the scene. 

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said multiple people got into a red vehicle and left the scene.

Officers are expected to be in the neighborhood for several hours while they try to determine exactly what happened. 

