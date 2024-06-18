Mesa police investigating explosion in neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Guadalupe Road

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating after someone placed a possible explosive device on a doorstep last weekend, causing both injury and home damage.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Guadalupe Road for an emergency. A homeowner reported receiving an alert on his front door camera about someone outside, and when he approached the door, he heard a loud bang. Police say the glass on the man's front door shattered and caused a minor head injury.

There was extensive damage to the front entryway of the home.

The emergency call was first thought to be "shots fired," but the damage "far (exceeded) what a gunshot could cause," police say.

Investigators believe the damage was caused by a large firework or another explosive device.

Police say there is a vague description of a possible suspect, only identified as a man, and a possible suspect vehicle. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.