Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Mesa police investigating explosion in neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Guadalupe Road

No arrests have been made, Mesa police say
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Mesa police
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 18, 2024

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating after someone placed a possible explosive device on a doorstep last weekend, causing both injury and home damage.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Guadalupe Road for an emergency. A homeowner reported receiving an alert on his front door camera about someone outside, and when he approached the door, he heard a loud bang. Police say the glass on the man's front door shattered and caused a minor head injury.

There was extensive damage to the front entryway of the home.

The emergency call was first thought to be "shots fired," but the damage "far (exceeded) what a gunshot could cause," police say.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Investigators believe the damage was caused by a large firework or another explosive device.

Police say there is a vague description of a possible suspect, only identified as a man, and a possible suspect vehicle. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen