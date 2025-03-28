Mesa PD make first-of-its-kind arrest involving illegal sale of fentanyl

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department has made a first-of-its-kind arrest involving a new law aimed at stricter punishment for illegal drug sales.

On Thursday, police announced they arrested 34-year-old Cruzita Leon and booked her into jail for one count of "sale of lethal fentanyl."

In November 2024, Mesa police were called to the area of Southern Avenue and Hawes Road for an "unresponsive man."

The man, identified as 49-year-old Todd Gordon, was taken to a hospital where he died a few days later. Officials say Gordon died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

Following his death, family members discovered text messages between Gordon and Leon arranging for him to buy fentanyl on the same day he was taken to the hospital.

A new law, ARS 13-3424 sale of lethal fentanyl, went into effect in Mesa in November 2024, making it a class two felony if a person knowingly sells a drug containing fentanyl, which causes the death of another person.

Leon was booked into jail on Thursday, March 26, for multiple felony charges, including the sale of lethal fentanyl.

Mesa Police Department officials say Leon is the first person arrested for violating this law in their city.