Mesa mobile home fire leads to power outage, gas leak and minor injuries

MESA, AZ — A fire that damaged multiple mobile homes in Mesa led to a power outage, gas leak, and minor injuries early Friday morning.

The fire broke out near Alma School Road and Main Street around 2 a.m.

Fire officials tell ABC15 that a single trailer caught fire, but it quickly spread to two others.

Two people were reportedly taken to a hospital by police officers with "very minor injuries."

Residents in the area were displaced due to a power outage and downed power line.

Fire officials also say a gas leak was discovered, but it's unclear if that was what led to the fire or happened as a result of the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.

