LIVE: Mesa Fire crews helping worker injured on light pole at Hohokam Stadium

MESA, AZ — Mesa Fire crews are working to rescue a worker who was injured while changing lights on a light pole in a stadium.

The incident happened at Hohokam Stadium, located at Center Street and Brown Road.

LIVE VIDEO: Mesa Fire crews help injured worker

At around 10 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews received a call about a worker who was changing lights when he was struck and received a gash on his head.

Due to his injury, the worker didn't feel like he could climb down on his own.

Crews are in the process of helping him get down.

No other details have been provided.