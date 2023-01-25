Mesa 4-year-old girl's journey to recovery after being hit by a car last year

It's been five and a half months since Beatrix Freeman was hit by a car as she and her family were leaving a church visitor's center in Mesa.

Her mom, Marilyn Freeman says it's the kind of thing moms know, but as little Beatrix played with her siblings the only sign that she was hit by a car is the scar on her face.

“It’s been really hard at times the first couple of weeks were survival mode,” said Freeman.

The group was crossing the street when the four-year-old was hit.

The driver left the scene.

“Bea doesn't remember the accident,” said Marilyn holding her daughter.

She said Bea knows what they have told her and thinks that’s truly a gift.

The mom of five said her daughter does remember the weeks she spent in the hospital healing from serious head injuries and the months she spent wearing a neck brace.

Throughout the family says they are leaning on their faith.

While at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Marilyn even wrote down their blessings and miracles as support poured in.

But Tuesday, Marilyn watched her four-year-old just be a regular kid.

"I just catch my breath and see her and I'm just grateful,” said Freeman.

“My day is on April 30th,” said Bea.

Her personality is still loud and clear.

The four-year-old's family is also slowly healing from their trauma.

“We were the ones that were there, me and my girls,” said Freeman.

She told ABC15 her daughters are “solid” and all examples of light to her.

Marilyn knows there are still loose ends legally.

The hit-and-run driver, Veronica Laprada, was tracked down and later pleaded guilty to leaving the scene.

But court documents say she recently didn't show up for her sentencing hearing, and there's now an active warrant out for her arrest.

“I’ve intentionally and unintentionally not thought about the driver very much but we forgive her,” said Freeman.

She said her focus is on her family and Bea.

“Throughout all of this I'm just choosing to focus on Bea and the light she is and all the progress she's made,” said Freeman.

Bea will have follow-up appointments, and her family is treating her scar.

The four-year-old, down the road, may need orthodontic work as well.

As they wait to see what their hospital bills will add up to, they are grateful for the community support.

A fundraiser was created to help the Freeman family and remains active.